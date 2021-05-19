Nashville real estate agent posts ‘Go Preds’ billboards in Wake County

Carolina Hurricanes
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Nashville real estate agent is reminding Carolina Hurricanes fans in Wake County who they are facing in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Gary Ashton’s face adorns the ads that will be seen by tens of thousands of motorists a week as they head toward Raleigh.

The signs say “Let’s go Preds!” along with “#vibin.”

The Predators official account tweeted about the billboards on Tuesday.

One billboard is on the US 401 by Lillie Liles Road in Wake Forest.

Another is on on Highway 64 just east of exit 13.

The Canes took game one in the series 5-2.

Game two is Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at the PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories