Necas scores in OT to lift ‘Canes to win over Tampa Bay in home opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Martin Necas tapped the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy in overtime to give the Hurricanes a win in their home opener Thursday.

The ‘Canes had the puck for almost the entirety of the 1:12 overtime period before Jordan Staal fed Necas, who ended the game with his first goal of the season.

Petr Mrazek and Andrei Vasilevskiy spent three periods going save-for-save with each other. Mrazek made 32 stops for the shutout to win the duel. Vasilevskiy, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, gave up the single goal on 36 shots.

Neither team converted on the combined seven power-play opportunities.

The game was Carolina’s first since a 4-2 win in Nashville on Jan. 18. The team had been dealing with COVID-19 issues that forces a handful of games to be postponed.

Tampa Bay went into the game rested, too. It hadn’t played since a loss Saturday in Columbus.

Carolina has four wins in five games to begin the year. Next up is a back-to-back with the Dallas Stars at PNC Arena on Saturday and Sunday.