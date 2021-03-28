Necas scores twice as Hurricanes top Lightning 4-3

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal, left, and right wing Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, watch as the winning goal scored by Hurricanes center Martin Necas (not shown) gets by Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88), of Russia, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Martin Necas scored his second goal of the game to break a tie with 3:53 remaining, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in a matchup between the top two teams in the Central Division.

Necas also had two assists. Dougie Hamilton got an assist on the final goal to extend his franchise-record point streak for a defenseman to 14 games.

Blake Coleman and Pat Maroon scored in the first period and Mathieu Joseph tied the score 22 seconds into the third for Tampa Bay.

The defending Stanley Cup champions have lost consecutive games for the first time in more than a month.