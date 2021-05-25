Necas scores twice, Staal notches OT winner to give Hurricanes 3-2 series lead vs. Predators

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Martin Necas scored twice in regulation and Jordan Staal netted the overtime winner Tuesday night in a 3-2 win that put the Hurricanes within a game of advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Necas had tied the game with 7:05 left in the third period to force overtime for the third game in a row. About 2 minutes into the extra period, Staal positioned himself in front of the goal to jump on a rebound.

Nashville took the wind out of the sails of a raucous PNC Arena crowd when Yakov Trenin redirected Roman Josi’s point shot past Alex Nedeljkovic, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead with 8:16 left in the first period.

Necas tied the game on the power play less than 3 minutes later. He skated in from the right point and put a wrist shot on goal that was saved by Juuse Saros. The ‘Canes reloaded the same play with Dougie Hamilton feeding Necas, who this time ripped the puck over Saros’ glove.

Trenin restored the Predators’ lead less than a minute into the second period. Colton Sissons picked up a turnover in Carolina’s zone and darted up ice to feed Trenin, who chipped the puck into the back of the net.

Necas tied the game with 7:05 left in regulation. A burst of speed down the right wing saw him skate around the net and beat Saros with a wrap-around.

Nedeljkovic made 23 stops on 25 shots.

The Predators will host Game 6 in Nashville. Puck drop on Thursday is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.