Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) stops a shot on goal by Carolina Hurricanes left wing Brock McGinn (23) during the second period at an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Martin Necas scored the winning goal in a shootout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Vincent Trocheck, Jake Bean and Warren Foegele scored in regulation for Carolina.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Frank Vatrano, and Patric Hornqvist scored for Florida.

James Reimer had 28 saves for the Hurricanes.

Sergei Bobrovsky turned back 30 of 33 shots for the Panthers.