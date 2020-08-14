Necas tees up 2 goals to help ‘Canes to 3-2 win over Bruins, tying series

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 08: Martin Necas #88 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates on the ice prior to the game against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on October 08, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Rookie Martin Necas set up two goals — including Dougie Hamilton’s game-winner — as Carolina beat Boston 3-2 to even their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series at one apiece.

Boston struck first with a David Krejci power-play goal with less than five minute left in the first period.

Teuvo Teravainen answered with a man-advantage marker deep into the second period. Andrei Svechnikov scored a minute and a half later. Necas got the puck along the boards and wired a pass to Svechnikov in the slot, who then rifled the puck past Tuukka Rask for a 2-1 advantage.

With less than five seconds left in the period, Brad Marchand answered by tucking in a rebound on the power play to keep the Bruins from going into the second intermission with a deficit. Boston’s power play couldn’t convert on any of its first 13 opportunities in the postseason but was successful on 2-of-3 chances Thursday.

With 11:30 left in the third, the ‘Canes took control in the offensive zone courtesy of a feisty forecheck. Necas made an easy backhand pass to tee up Hamilton, who stepped into a slapshot in the faceoff dot that beat Rask over the shoulder on his near side.

James Reimer, who was given the nod after a standout performance in Game 3 versus the New York Rangers, made 33 stops in the win.

Carolina fell 4-3 in double overtime in Wednesday’s series opener. The ‘Canes and Bruins will meet Saturday at noon for Game 3.