Carolina Hurricanes’ Cedric Paquette (18), second left, is congratulated on his goal by teammates Haydn Fleury (4), Steven Lorentz (78), and Jake Bean (24) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Rookie Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves in his first NHL shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 Saturday night.

Vincent Trocheck, Sebastian Aho, ex-Tampa Bay player Cedric Paquette and Andrei Svechnikov scored for the Hurricanes, who have won five of six.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves as the Lightning lost for the third time in four games.