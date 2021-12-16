Niederreiter’s 2 goals lift undermanned ‘Canes past Detroit, 5-3

Carolina Hurricanes’ Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates his goal with teammates Brendan Smith (7), Maxime Lajoie (42) and Nino Niederreiter (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nino Niederreiter scored twice to help the Hurricanes best Detroit in a back-and-forth tilt Thursday night, 5-3.

Niederreiter opened the scoring on an early power play. Andrew Poturalski put a shot on former ‘Canes netminder Alex Nedeljkovic. He made the save, but the rebound fell right to Niederreiter, who gave the undermanned hosts a 1-0 lead a little more than 2 minutes in.

Sam Ganger tied the game up a few minutes later, only for Tony DeAngelo to restore Carolina’s lead 2 minutes later. He pinched in to keep the puck in the offensive zone and was later rewarded when he pounced on a loose puck no one else seemed to locate.

Detroit responded again, this time through Dylan Larkin, but Jack Drury capped off a five-goal opening stanza with his first of the season. It gave the ‘Canes a 3-2 lead going into the intermission.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored midway through the second period to tie the game at 3-3.

Niederreiter’s second of the game came just 18 seconds into the third. Vincent Trocheck potted an empty-net goal with 5 seconds left to seal the win.

Frederik Andersen made 23 stops in the win.

Carolina notched the win despite playing with only 10 forwards. Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov were among those missing.

The game was the first at home since a four-game road trip through Canada that saw the ‘Canes win 3-of-4. Their road trip was supposed to end Tuesday in Minnesota, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19.

The Hurricanes host Los Angeles and Nashville this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.