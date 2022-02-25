RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes “next-man-up” mentality will face its stiffest test yet in the next month. Defenseman Tony DeAngelo was injured at Philadelphia on Monday and he’s expected to be out for several weeks.

“He did something in his midsection and it’s just going to take time to heal,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “It’s a tough blow because obviously he’s a big part of what’s been going on, but every team seems to have them (injuries).”

Including the ‘Canes. Fellow defenseman Brett Pesce was sidelined for 12 games and forward Jordan Martinook missed 16 games. But DeAngelo’s absence will be especially hard for the ‘Canes to overcome. Their power play quarterback, DeAngelo is one of the NHL’s top scoring defenseman with 40 points in 43 games.

“It’s going to affect us a lot. He’s a great hockey player,” said Hurricanes forward Vincent Trocheck. “He’s huge on our power play and in all aspects of his game. He’s really good for us and he brings a component to our team that has taken us to the next step offensively.

“We’re going to miss him a lot, but I think we have one of the deeper D-cores in the league so it’s the next-man-up mentality.

Presumably, Jaccob Slavin will take on a larger power play role adding another burden to a player already stretched to the limit due to his penalty kill contributions.

To take DeAngelo’s place on the roster, the Canes recalled Jalen Chatfield. The rugged defenseman has played seven games with Carolina this season.

“I’m just going to take it game-by-game and give it my all out there,” Chatfield said.

Over the next month, Chatfield will get his chance as the team’s next-man-up mentality is once again put to the test.