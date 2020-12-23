NHL postpones Hurricanes’ outdoor game at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium

RALEIGH, NC – SEPTEMBER 01: General view of the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the James Madison Dukes at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Hockey League announced Wednesday that the Carolina Hurricanes’ outdoor game at North Carolina State’s Carter-Finley Stadium was postponed.

The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 20. It would have marked the first time that the ‘Canes had either hosted or participated in an outdoor game.

The NHL did not announce a new date. An opponent hadn’t been announced, either.

“While we are extremely disappointed that we will not be able to host an outdoor game this season, the health and safety of our fans remains our top priority,” Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell said in a news release. “We look forward to hosting the game in the near future and rewarding our incredible fanbase with an unforgettable experience.”