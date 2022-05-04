RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nino Neiderreiter and Sebastian Aho led the Carolina Hurricanes in scoring four of the team’s five goals against the Boston Bruins in Game 2 to help give them their second consecutive win over their round 1 playoff rivals.

A whopping 22 penalties were called during the highly-physical game that ended 5-2 at PNC Arena.

Thirteen of those penalties were called on Bruins players, one of which was particularly memorable.

Just under 8 minutes into the first period, a hit by Boston right-winger David Pastrnak put him in the sin bin for interference on goaltender Antti Raanta. Unfortunately for the home team, it also knocked Raanta out of the game with an upper-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes head athletic trainer Doug Bennett examines goaltender Antti Raanta (32) during the first period of Game 2 of the team’s NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 4, 2022 (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker).

The game was scoreless when netminder Pyotr Kochetkov, who has only been with the Hurricanes since April, took to the pipes. He eventually made 30 saves on the night, earning him the ranking of 3rd star in the game.

The other goal of the night for Carolina was scored by right-winger Jesper Fast, who kicked off the scoring in the game.

Center Patrice Bergeron scored both goals for the Bruins on the night.

After notching two consecutive wins at home, the Hurricanes are now head to Boston for games 3 and 4 looking for the series sweep. Game 3 is set for Friday with a 7 p.m puck drop.