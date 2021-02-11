Niederreiter’s breakaway goal lifts ‘Canes to win in Dallas

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 08: Nino Niederreiter #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates on the ice prior to the game at BB&T Center on October 08, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

DALLAS (WNCN) – Dougie Hamilton sprang Nino Niederreiter for a breakaway, and he beat Anton Khudobin on his forehand to help the Hurricanes to a 5-3 win in a seesaw game against Dallas Thursday night.

Sebastian Aho’s third goal of the season put Carolina on the board with 3:59 left in the first period. Mark Pysyk tied the game 5:16 into the second only for Jordan Staal to score 30 seconds later.

Dallas then scored two in a row — one of which was on a 5-on-3 man advantage — to take its first lead, but Brock McGinn tied the game at 3-3 with less than 30 seconds left in the second.

Niederreiter’s goal, which was his sixth of the campaign, was the game-winner. Warren Foegele added some insurance by scoring on an empty net with less than a minute to play.

Vincent Trocheck and Brett Pesce each had two assists. James Reimer stopped 34 of the 37 shots he faced.

The ‘Canes end a stretch of six-straight away games Saturday in Dallas. They’ll be home to host Columbus on Monday.

