‘Nothing is going our way’ – Slumping ‘Canes drop home game to Ottawa

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind”Amour, center right, questions the reversal of a call on the ice by replay during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes pelted the hapless Ottawa Senators with 49 shots on goal Thursday night but when the clock hit zero, the Senators walked away with a 3-2 win over the slumping Hurricanes.

“We’re getting tested here for sure on many fronts,” said a dejected Rod Brind’Amour. “It’s a tough time right now mentally because nothing is going our way. Let’s just be frank — nothing is going our way.”

The Hurricanes are 1-4-1 over their past six games and have scored just seven goals in the five defeats. With three defensemen down due to COVID-19 protocols, you would think stopping the puck would be the problem. It’s not. The Canes just aren’t scoring.

“If we’re losing these games and getting 20 shots and six scoring chances, then yeah, we’ve got big issues,” Brind’Amour said. “But that’s not what’s happening. We’re getting lots of opportunities.”

The loss to the Senators is a prime example. The ‘Canes outshot Ottawa 49-20 and had a handful of scoring chances.

“It’s just not coming for us,” said Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov. “At the beginning of the year, we won so many games and it was coming everything for us. It’s going to come and we’ve just got to wait.”

The ‘Canes didn’t have much luck against the Senators either. Two of Ottawa’s goals came when a Hurricanes player knocked the puck into the Carolina net. It’s been that kind of a stretch.

“No one’s going to feel sorry for you and we’re not asking for that,” Brind’Amour said. “The key is you’ve got to stay positive and keep working.

“To me, you keep working and things are going to work out. If we get that kind of effort night in and night out we’re going to win a lot of games.”

The next chance for the ‘Canes to right the ship comes Saturday when the Buffalo Sabres come to town for a 7 p.m. faceoff.