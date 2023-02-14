Cam Ward talks to the media (left) and skates out before the Hurricanes 2013 home opener (Kayla Morton/CBS 17 ; Grant Halverson/Getty Images).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 13-year veteran Hall of Famer for the Carolina Hurricanes will be in attendance for Raleigh’s first Stadium Series on Saturday. And after starting an outdoor game himself, he’s hoping this year’s team “enjoys the experience” and understands the “super rare” opportunity it is to get the national honor of having all eyes on you for one night.

Cam Ward, 38, sat down with a handful of journalists ahead of the first outdoor game the Hurricanes are hosting.

Ward, who spent 13 of his 14 career seasons in Carolina and is now a season ticket holder, said he will be watching the team’s monumental moment first-hand, calling playing outdoors “surreal”.

“I always thought I didn’t want to play in an outdoor game. I was a goalie so I thought I was going to be cold,” Ward joked. “I got the opportunity to do it in Chicago at the Notre Dame Stadium and I have to say it was one of the coolest experiences of my career. I’m really excited for the players that haven’t had the opportunity and I really excited for the City of Raleigh and the Caniacs fanbase, I think they’re going to put on a great show and it’s going to be a very memorable experience for everyone.”

The Hurricanes are hosting the Washington Capitals outside on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium where the North Carolina State Wolfpack play – an event that has been years in the making.

The matchup was supposed to be played in Feb. 2021, but COVID-19 postponed the game. This year’s matchup was announced in March with more and more details emerging in recent weeks.

As more details are announced, such as an inaugural Hall of Fame for four Hurricane greats, a 10-hour Fan Fest the day prior, a pre-event concert Friday night, a pregame ahead of the big dance and more, Ward said all the attention on Raleigh is okay for players to embrace, but not get choked up on.

“Not too much [advice] I would say, just enjoy the experience, embrace it and have fun with it,” Ward said. “Again, it’s a unique setting, a unique opportunity and I don’t think you want to get too dialed in or focusing too hard and forget to just enjoy it. I played better when I wasn’t thinking at all.”

Ward got the start for the Chicago Blackhawks in his lone year with the club when they played outside at Notre Dame Stadium.

Chicago took on the Boston Bruins in the 2019 Winter Classic during Ward’s final year in the NHL. Taking a 2-2 tie to the third period, the Blackhawks ended up dropping the game 4-2. Ward made 32 saves. This marked the first time the NHL played an outdoor game outside a team’s immediate market (Indiana).

“It’s super rare to get an opportunity like that (playing in an outdoor game),” Ward said. “I was really thankful to get the start that night (at Notre Dame Stadium). I think Carter-Finley is a great set-up for an outdoor game. It reminds me almost of when we (Carolina) hosted the All-Star Game.”

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Stadium Series, the Hurricanes organization worked with the NHL to get a home game two days prior for another special event.

Carolina will induct its inaugural Hall of Fame class – a class featuring Ward.

“Really looking forward to the 16th, it gives my family the opportunity to all be in Raleigh at the same time, which I don’t know if that’s ever happened,” Ward said. “This has already been year four of being retired.”

Along with Ward, current head coach Rod Brind’Amour, Ron Francis and Glen Wesley will be inducted. Ward will also have his number 30 retired.

“It means a lot to me, took a lot of great pride to be able to play 13 years with this organization,” Ward said. “Both of my kids were born here in Raleigh…this has become home.”

Ward said he found out he’d be inducted when he was in an interview about the 25th season of the Hurricanes being an organization this year. He said he had it interrupted, was very surprised, thankful and humble.

Ward, 38, played 668 regular-season games with the Hurricanes between 2005-18, posting a 318-244-84 record, 2.70 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. He also went 23-18 in the playoffs with a 2.38 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. Ward also posted 27 regular-season shutouts as well as four in the postseason.

On offense, Ward was credited with an empty-net goal on Dec. 26, 2011, against New Jersey for the only score of his career. A misplaced pass from Devil Ilya Kovalchuk ended up in the back of the net after a Ward rebound, giving him the tally.

The Saskatchewan native, after being selected as the No. 25 overall pick in 2005, would go on to win multiple awards and set numerous records throughout his career, with arguably his three most important being:

2006 Stanley Cup Champion;

2005-06 Conn Smythe Trophy Winner;

Single-season record for wins: 43 in 2008-09.

If you see a tall guy off to the side with peppered hair, a smile and shades, maybe take a double glance.