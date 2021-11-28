Orlov scores late as Capitals beat Hurricanes for 9th win in 11 games

Washington Capitals’ John Carlson (74) takes the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes’ Martin Necas (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Dmitry Orlov scored on a power play with 2:55 remaining, and the Washington Capitals recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 Sunday in Raleigh.

Alex Ovechkin and Aliaksei Protas scored 59 seconds apart in the second period for the Capitals, who’ve won nine of their last 11 games.

John Carlson added an empty-netter after Orlov’s goal put Washington ahead to stay. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nino Niederreiter scored in the third period for the Hurricanes.

Niederreiter’s goal tied the game at 2-2 with 6:28 remaining.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots for Washington, while Carolina’s Frederik Andersen made 21 saves.