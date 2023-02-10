RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Puck drop is at 8 p.m. on Feb. 18, but gates to the party open at 2 p.m.

The NHL has announced a day-of pregame fan festival ahead of the outdoor Stadium Series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals.

The Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame™ will allow all fans with a ticket to the game to eat, drink, take pictures with the Stanley Cup and listen to musical performances by North Carolina State University’s Marching Band, among other activities.

The five-plus hour pregame event has many sponsors offering multiple events for fans.

Truly: As title sponsor of the NHL Stadium Series PreGame, Truly will let fans (21+) faceoff on their Bubble Hockey Games to see which Truly pack reigns supreme, take a picture in their interactive photo booth, check out the views from their rooftop deck and have a chance to meet an NHL Legend (that’s yet to be announced). Fans can also test their hockey skills at Truly’s Accuracy Challenge, Bullseye Battle and Target Practice games, an official press release said.

Carolina Hurricanes: Join your fellow Caniacs on game day with entertainment for the entire family in the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame with appearances by Stormy and the Canes Crew. Be sure to check out some inflatable favorites, including a giant Stormy bounce house, obstacle course and slapshot booth, an official press release said.

Hockey Fights Cancer: Hockey Fights Cancer is a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) that supports our official charity partners, the American & Canadian Cancer Societies. No matter what jersey wear, we are all on the same team when it comes to the fight against cancer. Stop by and join the fight, an official press release said.

Navy Federal Credit Union: Visit the Navy Federal Credit Union Hockey Puck Shot Challenge to test your range and accuracy to receive a hockey-themed prize! Plus, you can snap a photo and show off what you'd look like all suited up for the game at the photo opp, an official press release said.

NHL Network: NHL Network will give fans the chance to test their shooting skills with a target inflatable. NHL Network's NHL Tonight will air extensive pre- and postgame coverage of the 2023 NHL Stadium Series, an official press release said.

Want in on other fun events? Looks like you’ll have to be at the pregame.