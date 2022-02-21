Pesce’s OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers 4-3

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist for Carolina, which continues to lead the Metropolitan Division.

Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight.

Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers.

Philadelphia was playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand.

In the overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Flyers lost their fifth game in a row and 18th in the past 20.