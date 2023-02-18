RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The lots are now open near Carter-Finley Stadium for the National Hockey League’s Stadium Series game, and traffic is already backed up for miles.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the NHL warned drivers that traffic would be heavy in the area ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes’ game against the Washington Capitals on the outdoor rink.

The NHL opened the lots early at 2 p.m. and are holding events to spread people out in an effort to beat the crowds.

Officials urged fans to arrive early — and that, they did.

A CBS 17 crew on the road said traffic on I-40 was backed up for miles at the Carter-Finley exit as the lots were opening at about 2 p.m.

(Kathryn Hubbard/CBS 17)

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic map and cameras showed traffic was at a standstill in the area as of 2:10 p.m.

This included parts of I-440, I-40, Trinity Road, Blue Ridge Road, Edwards Mill Road and Wade Ave.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here for the NHL’s official parking map and information about additional transportation options.