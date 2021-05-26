PNC Arena to host 15,000 fans for remaining Hurricanes games thanks to 500-ton chiller

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– PNC Arena will be able to host more than 15,000 fans for the remaining Carolina Hurricanes home games thanks to a 500-ton chiller.

The NHL approved PNC Arena to increase capacity for the remaining home games in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs due to the chiller that was installed in the arena.

The chiller allows an increase of airflow to the facility while maintaining the integrity of the playing surface.

Photo: Gregory Poole Equipment Company

According to a statement from Gregory Poole Equipment Company, the chillers will pump an additional 60,000 units of fresh air into the arena every minute.

“We are grateful to the NHL and to our friends at Gregory Poole for allowing us to safely increase capacity in time for this weekend,” said Don Waddell, president and general manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes. “The atmosphere for our home games at PNC Arena has been incredible, and we are looking forward to hosting even more of our passionate fans.”

The chiller, which came from Indiana, costs about $200,000 a month to rent and operate.

If needed, the increased capacity will go into effect immediately for Game 7 against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.