RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday night at PNC Arena could have been a preview of the Stanley Cup Final as Eastern Conference leader Carolina hosted Western Conference leader Colorado.

The matchup delivered in the form of an all-time goaltender duel. Former Arizona teammates Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta spent the entirety of the contest one-upping each other. In the end, it was Raanta with a 36-save shutout in a 2-0 win.

Ethan Bear broke a deadlock that lasted nearly 55 minutes. An innocuous-looking shot from far out along the boards found its way past Kuemper, giving the ‘Canes a 1-0 lead with 5:20 to go.

Vincent Trocheck drew a penalty shortly after. Carolina’s power play, which was 0-for-4 on the evening, couldn’t convert.

But the Hurricanes’ defense continued to hunker down until Sebastian Aho was gifted the puck in the neutral zone and tucked it into the net, which had been vacated by Keumper. It gave the hosts a 2-0 lead and some valuable breathing room with 92 seconds left.

Carolina’s league-best penalty kill was perfect on Colorado’s three man advantages.

The win is the third in a row for Carolina. Next up will be a weekend back-to-back with Philadelphia visiting Saturday before a trip to Pittsburgh on Sunday.