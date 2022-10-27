The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Washington Capitals at 8 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2023 the NHL announced on Tuesday (Carolina Hurricanes on Twitter).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City officials and the Carolina Hurricanes will throw a daylong party the day before their long-awaited outdoor game.

The team and city on Thursday announced plans for the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest, which will be held on Feb. 17 on Fayetteville Street — from City Plaza to the capitol building.

The free, family-friendly event will run from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

It will celebrate the team’s quarter-century in North Carolina and include former players, street hockey and ice skating.

There will be food trucks, local vendors, craft beer, live music, art and photo stations, a kids zone, and inflatables.

Jennifer Martin, the executive director of Shop Local Raleigh, calls it “the largest winter event we’ve seen come to downtown Raleigh in decades.”

The Hurricanes play the Washington Capitals on Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium as part of the NHL’s Stadium Series.