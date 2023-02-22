RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hockey League shared some record-breaking data Wednesday about its Stadium Series game in Raleigh.

More than 56,000 people came to Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday to see the Carolina Hurricanes take on — and ultimately win against — the Washington Capitals in their outdoor game.

The final score was 4-1.

A merchandise superseller

The NHL said Raleigh’s Stadium Series set game day and e-commerce sales records and sold more merchandise than other Stadium Series games.

The total online sales were the highest ever for a Stadium Series game, according to the NHL.

Officials said Raleigh’s numbers outperformed the previous record-holder — Pittsburgh in 2017 — by 2.4%.

They also said Raleigh’s numbers were up more than 13% over the 2022 event in Nashville, when the Predators played the Tampa Bay Lightning.

All eyes on Raleigh

Aside from sales, the series game also broke records for TV viewership.

According to ESPN, Raleigh’s game averaged 1.1 million total viewers, making it the most-viewed edition of the series since 2019 when the Pittsburgh Penguins played the Philadelphia Flyers.

The game peaked with 1.5 million total viewers, making it the second most-viewed game of the season across all networks, they said.

ESPN said Raleigh’s viewership was up 79% from 2022’s series game, and is up 13% from 2020’s series game when the Los Angeles Kings took on the Colorado Avalanche.

The game also set local records.

According to ESPN, it was the most-watched regular season game of all time in the Raleigh market.