Red-hot Hurricanes head to the break with a head of steam, beating San Jose for 7th win in last 8 games

Carolina Hurricanes’ Brett Pesce (22) reaches for the loose puck after taking it away from San Jose Sharks’ Alexander Barabanov, on ice, with Sharks’ Tomas Hertl (48) nearby during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes will head to the All-Star Game break riding a four-game winning streak after Sunday’s hard-fought 2-1 win over San Jose at PNC Arena.

“I was real happy with this game,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “It felt like we were in control of it. Overall I thought the team game was solid.”

Carolina (31-9-2) has won seven of its last eight games and now will get a week off to rest and relax. Which begs the question: with the team playing so well does the break come at a bad time?

“It’s nice to have a break obviously this far into the season,” said Hurricanes forward Vincent Trochek. “Guys are going to be banged up and need some rest. It will be good for us to get away from the game for a little bit.”

Brind’Amour will not be getting away from the game. He will head to Las Vegas to coach the Metropolitan Division All-Stars including two of his own players, Sebastian Aho and Frederik Andersen.

“You know I’m going to try to enjoy it,” Brind’Amour admitted. “Just being around some good athletes that I’ve never been around, I think that’s how I’m looking at it.”

“I’m just going to stand there and watch them like you are from home or whatever but it will be nice to see them live and in person,” he added.

Andersen was in goal for Sunday’s win notching his league-leading 24th victory. This is his second career All-Star selection.

“Yeah, it should be a fun week,” said Andersen. “It should be a good time, the weather is a little bit warmer than it is here, so I’ll be able to swing the clubs and get away from it all.”