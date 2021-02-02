Reimer stands tall in shootout as ‘Canes notch 5th win in a row

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 02: James Reimer #47 of the Carolina Hurricanes stops a shot by Dominik Kubalik #8 of the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on February 02, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WNCN) – James Reimer made dazzling stops on Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome before Andrei Svechnikov scored in the third inning of the shootout to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 win in Chicago Tuesday night.

The victory was their fifth in a row.

Carolina jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Andrei Svechnikov scored less than four minutes in when he tucked home a backhanded feed from Jordan Staal, who powered around Nikita Zadorov. Warren Foegele, returning to the lineup after about two weeks, scored his first of the season to double the lead with about five minutes left before intermission.

The Blackhawks were able to tie the game before the end of the period, though. Philipp Kurashev scored on a power play before Patrick Kane lit the lamp with 18 seconds before the break.

After a scoreless second period, Vincent Trocheck buried his fifth of the season as the ‘Canes reclaimed the lead. Dylan Strome equalized with 6:39 left.

Foegele notched his first two points of the season in the win. He, Jaccob Slavin, Jordan Martinook, and Teuvo Teravainen were back in the squad after missing games due to the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

James Reimer made 30 saves on 33 shots.