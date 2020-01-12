Reimer’s 41 saves help Hurricanes shut out Kings 2-0

Carolina Hurricanes’ Nino Niederreiter (21), of Switzerland, celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings with teammates Teuvo Teravainen (86), of Finland, Dougie Hamilton (19) and Sebastian Aho (20), also of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – James Reimer made 41 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes posted a shutout for the second consecutive game with a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Nino Niederreiter scored the opening goal 4:52 into the first period and Reimer took care of the rest to help Carolina earn its third consecutive win and finish a seven-game homestand with a 5-2-0 record.

Teuvo Terravainen added an empty-net goal with four seconds remaining.

Los Angeles goalie Jack Campbell was nearly as brilliant as Reimer as he stopped 28 of the 29 shots.

The Hurricanes played in their old Hartford Whalers jerseys on Saturday night.

