RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Can Jack Drury make the jump from the minors to the NHL?

Is the team counting on him making the team?

How did last years success with the Chicago Wolves factor into his chances of making the Canes? And, does the Drury name help in his quest to stick with the Canes?

Hear what the rookie had on his mind during training camp on Thursday.