Roslovic’s goal is difference as ‘Canes come up short in Columbus, 3-2

COLUMBUS (WNCN) – Jack Roslovic snuck behind Carolina’s defense and tucked a backhand shot between Alex Nedeljkovic’s legs to give Columbus a late lead on the way to a 3-2 win.

After going into the first intermission down 1-0, Nino Niederreiter leveled things up thanks to a bit of a lucky break. Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo came out of his crease to try poking away a bouncing puck only for it to deflect off the Hurricanes winger and into the net.

Cam Atkinson’s shorthanded goal put the Blue Jackets back on top around the midway point of the second period, but the ‘Canes responded two minutes later through Brock McGinn. While falling down, he pushed a rebound past Korpisalo, marking the third game in a row he’s scored a goal.

Roslovic’s winner came with 4:36 left in the third.

Nedeljkovic made 19 stops on 22 shots in his first start of the season.

The ‘Canes will head to Dallas next for games against the Stars on Thursday and Saturday. They will then return to Raleigh for a five-game homestand.