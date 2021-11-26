Sebastian Aho scores twice as Carolina Hurricanes beat Philadelphia Flyers 6-3

Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho (20) tries to get a shot past Philadelphia Flyers’ Ivan Provorov (9) and Carter Hart (79) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Sebastian Aho scored twice, Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday.

Jesper Fast, Steven Lorentz and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes.

The Carolina Hurricanes completed a six-game trip by winning four of six.

A scuffle between the players broke out in the second period. The incident flipped over the net of Carolina Hurricanes’ goaltender Antti Raanta.

Ivan Provorov, Joel Farabee and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Philadelphia.

After Friday’s loss, the Flyers have now lost five in a row. The Hurricanes took control by outscoring Philadelphia 4-1 in the second period.