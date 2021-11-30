Shorthanded ‘Canes fall in Dallas, 4-1

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield (64) skates off as Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) celebrates scoring a goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

DALLAS (WNCN) – Roope Hintz had a hat trick to shoot the Stars past the Hurricanes Tuesday night in Dallas, 4-1.

Hintz opened the scoring 1:13 into the game. He got a rebound and chipped it back over Frederik Andersen to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Hintz scored again with a little more than 5 minutes left in the second period. Joe Pavelski, who had the primary assists on each of Hintz’s first two goals, scored at the midway point of the third to give Dallas plenty of cushioning.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi notched his sixth goal of the season with 3:33 left, but it was too little too late.

Hintz scored on an empty net to finish the hat trick and put the ‘Canes away.

Carolina was without the services of defensemen Brett Pesce, Ethan Bear, and Tony DeAngelo.

Stars netminder Braden Holtby stopped all but one of the 37 shots he faced.