PITTSBURGH (AP/WNCN) — Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime giving the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

The Canes won their seventh straight game and have points in 13 consecutive contests to match the franchise record.

“We’ve been resilient, for sure,” captain Jordan Staal said. “A lot of the guys have stepped up and played some great hockey in big minutes and big roles. We’ve been staying with it and trusting our game.”

In overtime, Brent Burns started a passing sequence with his 800th NHL point and Slavin ended the play when he beat goalie Tristan Jarry at the top of the crease. Burns is the 18th defenseman in NHL history with 800 points.

“Hockey is weird,” Burns said. “You keep grinding every day; you enjoy it for a couple minutes and then push for the next thing.”

Martin Necas scored his 14th goal of the season, Staal his 10th, and Jalen Chatfield added his first NHL goal for the Hurricanes.

When asked about Chatfield’s goal, head coach Rod Brind’Amour highlighted this big moment for Chatfield.

“Chatty has had so many chances this year to get get one; he’s been in the offense but it just hadn’t happened, so that is a big moment for him–really happy for him,” Brind’Amour said.

And Antti Raanta stopped 24 shots on Thursday, and the Canes have points in 18 of its last 20 games overall. The Hurricanes, who also have an 11-game road points streak and haven’t lost in regulation since Nov. 23 against Arizona at home.

And the Hurricanes kept it up and rallied from a third-period deficit to continue its streak.

Rust gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead at 12:55 of the third period. He worked around Jordan Martinook, cut in front of the crease and tucked the puck inside the post. But Staal tied the game, 3-3, with a wraparound at 15:34. Staal scored the winner against Pittsburgh on Dec. 18.

Staal played 431 games and won a Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh. He tied Rod Brind’Amour for fifth-most games played in Carolina history and equaled Blaine Stoughton for ninth in points with the goal, his third in as many games.

“I was behind the net, and I wasn’t sure where the goalie was at the time, but I knew he’d have trouble getting back,” Staal said. “I just kind of got it to the net as quick as I could.”

It was another example of how when it’s time for the puck to drop, the Canes go to work.

“What a great group we have; they just work so hard, and they don’t get flustered….and they just keep playing,” Brind’Amour stated.

And Governor Roy Cooper shared his support for the Hurricanes on social media.

Our @Canes are on an extraordinary run. Beating great teams while short handed with skill, resilience, confidence and guts. So impressive! — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) December 23, 2022

Now, the Hurricanes head back to Raleigh for a three-game homestand that starts Friday night when they face the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m.