RALIEGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the NHL’s 2023 All-Star Fan Vote period winding down, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper pushed for a guy on the home team to make it to Sunrise, Florida, on Friday.

Carolina Hurricanes right-winger Martin Necas, who has 17 goals, 22 assists and is sporting a plus-4 through 42 games this season is trying to make the league’s All-Star roster. And Cooper knows it.

Twitter user Dominic Patafie out of Greensboro asked when Cooper was going to “have the political courage to tweet #NHLAllStarVote Martin Necas.”

The #NHLAllStarVote hashtag, when tweeted this way, counts as an official vote for the games.

Patafie’s tweet included multiple pictures of the governor in Hurricanes gear.

  • North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is seen sporting Carolina Hurricanes gear (Dominic Patafie on Twitter).
About three hours after the tweet, Cooper simply quote-tweeted the original with the word “Done.”

A direct quote-tweet of the hashtag counts as a vote, too.

So far, the Hurricanes will be represented by left winger Andrei Svechnikov and head coach Rod Brind’Amor.

NHL All-Star fan voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.