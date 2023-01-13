North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is seen sporting Carolina Hurricanes gear (Dominic Patafie on Twitter).

RALIEGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the NHL’s 2023 All-Star Fan Vote period winding down, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper pushed for a guy on the home team to make it to Sunrise, Florida, on Friday.

Carolina Hurricanes right-winger Martin Necas, who has 17 goals, 22 assists and is sporting a plus-4 through 42 games this season is trying to make the league’s All-Star roster. And Cooper knows it.

Twitter user Dominic Patafie out of Greensboro asked when Cooper was going to “have the political courage to tweet #NHLAllStarVote Martin Necas.”

The #NHLAllStarVote hashtag, when tweeted this way, counts as an official vote for the games.

Patafie’s tweet included multiple pictures of the governor in Hurricanes gear.

About three hours after the tweet, Cooper simply quote-tweeted the original with the word “Done.”

A direct quote-tweet of the hashtag counts as a vote, too.

So far, the Hurricanes will be represented by left winger Andrei Svechnikov and head coach Rod Brind’Amor.

NHL All-Star fan voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.