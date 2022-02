RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jordan Staal got Carolina on the board with a determined second-period sequence, then the Hurricanes broke it open with two quick third-period goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Friday night.

Teuvo Teravainen scored late in the second for a 2-0 lead. Nino Niederreiter and Vincent Trocheck scored 36 seconds apart in the opening minutes of the third to blow the game open for the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes had a season-high 50 shots.

Carolina’s Frederik Andersen earned his third shutout this season on 19 saves. J-F Berube finished with 46 saves for Columbus, which had won four straight.