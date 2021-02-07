Staal has 3 points as ‘Canes hang on to beat Columbus 6-5

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 19: Jordan Staal #11 of the Carolina Hurricanes passes the puck against the Boston Bruins during the first period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 19, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WNCN) – Carolina captain Jordan Staal had a goal and two assists as the Hurricanes hung on for a 6-5 win in Columbus on Sunday to bounce back from a loss in Chicago last time out.

The two teams went back and forth for the first five goals with the Blue Jackets taking a 3-2 lead on Nick Foligno’s marker with less than six minutes left in the second period. Brett Pesce and Vincent Trocheck then scored in the span of 2:10, with Pesce assisting on the latter, to take a 5-4 lead into intermission.

Max Domi tied the game just over two minutes into the third, but Staal reclaimed the lead shortly thereafter with a power-play goal. The ‘Canes would get some breathing space at about the midway point of the third when Dougie Hamilton lobbed a puck from the blue line that somehow found its way past Joonas Korpisalo.

With the goalie pulled, Patrik Laine rifled a one-timer past James Reimer to put the hosts back within a goal, but the 56 seconds remaining weren’t enough for the Blue Jackets to find the tying goal.

Carolina’s road trip continues with a rematch in Columbus Monday at 7 p.m. before heading to Dallas for two games against the Stars.