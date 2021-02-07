Staal has 3 points as ‘Canes hang on to beat Columbus 6-5

COLUMBUS (WNCN) – Carolina captain Jordan Staal had a goal and two assists as the Hurricanes hung on for a 6-5 win in Columbus on Sunday to bounce back from a loss in Chicago last time out.
The two teams went back and forth for the first five goals with the Blue Jackets taking a 3-2 lead on Nick Foligno’s marker with less than six minutes left in the second period. Brett Pesce and Vincent Trocheck then scored in the span of 2:10, with Pesce assisting on the latter, to take a 5-4 lead into intermission.
Max Domi tied the game just over two minutes into the third, but Staal reclaimed the lead shortly thereafter with a power-play goal. The ‘Canes would get some breathing space at about the midway point of the third when Dougie Hamilton lobbed a puck from the blue line that somehow found its way past Joonas Korpisalo.
With the goalie pulled, Patrik Laine rifled a one-timer past James Reimer to put the hosts back within a goal, but the 56 seconds remaining weren’t enough for the Blue Jackets to find the tying goal.
Carolina’s road trip continues with a rematch in Columbus Monday at 7 p.m. before heading to Dallas for two games against the Stars.