Staal propels ‘Canes to 5-1 win over Dallas

DALLAS (WNCN) – One night after falling in overtime, Jordan Staal led the playoff-bound Hurricanes in a 5-1 romping of Dallas Tuesday night.

Staal scored twice on the power play and teed up Nino Niederreiter’s third-period goal. He opened the scoring a bit more than 7 minutes into the game. Andrei Svechnikov’s wrist shot from the faceoff dot rebounded off of Anton Khudobin’s pad and right to Staal, who buried it past the former Carolina goaltender.

Another rebound — this one off a Brett Pesce point shot — fell to Sebastian Aho 61 seconds later, doubling the advantage to 2-0.

Staal’s second marker also came courtesy of a loose puck in front on the power play. A little more than a minute into the second, Svechnikov passed up a chance from the faceoff dot and teed up Aho for a one-timer. His shot careened over the goal, but fell to Staal in the slot.

Jason Robertson scored after a ‘Canes turnover to put the Stars on the board.

Max McCormick, who scored his first goal of the season in Monday’s overtime loss, scored in the third period to reestablish Carolina’s three-goal lead. Niederreiter put the game away by tallying his 18th of the season with less than 8 minutes to go.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 stops on 28 shots in the win.

The ‘Canes will be back in action at home against Detroit on Thursday.