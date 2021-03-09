Staal scores twice as ‘Canes top Predators in overtime

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 04: Jesper Fast #71, Andrei Svechnikov #37, Jordan Staal #11, and Dougie Hamilton #19 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrate following a goal by Fast during the third period of their game against the Detroit Red Wings at PNC Arena on March 04, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A busy second period saw the Hurricanes go down two before netting a pair of power-play goals on their way to a 3-2 overtime win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Jordan Staal scored Carolina’s first goal then later potted the overtime winner. The Predators missed a wide-open chance and had a shot ring off the crossbar in overtime.

Matt Benning scored a minute into the second period to put the Predators ahead. Ryan Johansen later doubled the advantage.

Staal and Sebastian Aho both scored on the man advantage in the space of two minutes and 40 seconds. From behind the net, Aho fed Staal in front, who then chipped the puck past Pekka Rinne. Aho then tied the game when he blasted a one-timer from the right faceoff dot.

Slavin found Staal up ice for the winning goal with 35 seconds left in overtime.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 21 saves in the win. He has won four of his last five starts.

The Predators and ‘Canes will meet again in Raleigh on Thursday.