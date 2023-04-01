MONTREAL (AP) — Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist, Antti Raanta got his fourth shutout of the season, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Saturday night.

Sebastian Aho and Brady Skjei also scored to help the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes snap a three-game skid (0-2-1) and get their second win in six games. Raanta, back from a lower-body injury that kept him out since March 7, finished with 14 saves for his 19th career shutout.

Sam Montembault had a season-high 47 saves for the Canadiens, who lost their third straight.

Carolina outshot Montreal 18-5 in each of the first two periods, and 14-4 in the third.

Skjei got the Hurricanes on the scoreboard 6 minutes into the first period as he got a pass from Stastny, missed the puck on his first shot attempt and fired his second attempt through traffic past Montembault for his 17th of the season.

Stastny made it 2-0 with 9:09 left in the second, redirecting Brent Burns shot from the high slot in for his ninth.

Aho converted a pass from Stefan Noesen and scored from the right circle on a power play for his 34th with 3:33 remaining in the middle period.

ARMIA RETURNS

Canadiens forward Joel Armia made his return to the lineup after missing the last 19 games with an upper respiratory infection. Armia replaced Rafael Harvey-Pinard, who was given a rest day but accepted the Molson Cup awarded to the player of the month before the game.

“He needs a day off,” coach Martin St. Louis said about Harvey-Pinard before the game. “He gave us a lot recently and he’s got a few bruises so we’re giving him the night off.”

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host the New York Islanders on Sunday night to open a two-game homestand.

Canadiens: Host Detroit on Tuesday night in the third of a four-game homestand.