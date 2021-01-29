Still dealing with absences, effort and goaltending help ‘Canes to win in return to action

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 28: Petr Mrazek #34 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates with his team following an overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena on January 28, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes held a scaled-back practice at PNC Arena Friday just hours after shutting out defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

The ‘Canes were missing five regulars from the lineup in that game due to COVID-19 restrictions but still found a way to earn the 1-0 win in their first home game of the season. Three of those missing players practiced Friday: Teuvo Teravainen, Warren Foegele, and Jordan Martinook.

“They are cleared to practice,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour after Friday’s practice. “But, as far as I know, certainly not to be playing. This is their first on-ice workout that they’ve had in a while, so that’s a good sign. They’re on their way back, that’s for sure.”

In the meantime, Carolina will continue to rely on a handful of taxi squad players who performed well when thrust into the lineup against the Lightning.

“They gave us a chance,” Brind’Amour said. “When you come and work like that, it gives you a chance every night and that’s really all you can ask. “We had some guys in there that made a lot of mistakes. When we went through it, it probably wasn’t as good as I thought but it was good enough.

“I just appreciate the fact that we dug in. That’s the end of the day.”

Petr Mrazek made 32 saves in posting his second shutout of the year. Martin Necas scored the game winner in overtime as the ‘Canes won despite not having played in 10 days.

Carolina will welcome red-hot Dallas to town for back-to-back games beginning on Saturday.

“To me, they’re a solid team,” Brind’Amour said. “From top to bottom, they’ve got everything covered off and they do everything really well.”

The Stars have had COVID-19 issues of their own. Like the Hurricanes, they’ve played just four games. But, Dallas has been prolific in those contests, winning all four games while averaging nearly five goals per outing. Its power play has been lethal, as well.

The ‘Canes and Stars tangle in the first of eight meetings this year 7 p.m. Saturday at PNC Arena.