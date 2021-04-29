Stingy ‘Canes take down Detroit, 3-1

Detroit Red Wings’ Troy Stecher (70) shoots the puck as Carolina Hurricanes’ Martin Necas (88) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A pair of goals in the second period coupled with stingy defensive effort helped Carolina to a 3-1 win over Detroit Thursday night.

With the win, the ‘Canes finished their eight-game slate with the Red Wings with a 4-3-1 record. The Red Wings, despite being likely to finish last in the Central Division, gave Carolina trouble most of the season.

Brady Skjei opened the scoring inside the first five minutes of the second period. He showed patience as he skated in from the point and stepped into the slot before wiring a wrist shot past Jonathan Bernier.

About nine minutes later, Warren Foegele skated hard to the net only to have Bernier stop his point-blank effort. Foegele was able to collect his own rebound and lift it past Bernier to double Carolina’s advantage.

Jakub Vrana, who the Red Wings traded for at the deadline, was the only one to beat Reimer. He took a turnover and went to the net, roofing a backhander past the ‘Canes keeper.

Teuvo Teravainen restored the two-goal lead midway through the third. He helped force a turnover before beating Bernier between his pads. It was Teravainen’s first game since March 4.

Reimer only faced 17 shots in the game and stopped all but one.

Thursday’s game marked the beginning of a five-game homestand. The ‘Canes host Columbus Saturday before Chicago comes to town for three straight.