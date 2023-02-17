RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A sea of red and black took over Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on Friday. People from in and out of state flooded the street for the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest ahead of the Stadium Series at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The festivities kicked off with Governor Roy Cooper sounding the siren fans hear at the start of every Canes game.

Rain, shine or hurricane– hockey fans brave gloomy weather for their team. They showed up in the rain and wind on Friday.

Washington Capital fans in town for Saturday’s game weren’t worried about stepping into Hurricane territory.

“We caught a little flack but we respect it. We’d throw it back the same way if we were back home,” said Arya Zarrinbakhsh who traveled from Maryland to see the outdoor hockey game.

The Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest celebrated all things Canes, hockey and fun.

“It’s exciting. We’re happy to be here celebrating the Hurricanes especially after last night’s win,” said Danny Sanders who strolled the Fayetteville Street without a jacket but showing off his Canes shirt.

The 30,000 tickets made available to Hurricanes fans for the Stadium Series sold out in 30 minutes. The game is expected to bring in millions of dollars to local businesses.

“I never thought it would happen. Being a fan through all those rough years, I didn’t expect a time like now,” said Mark Whitmer. He was able to score a highly coveted ticket for the game.

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” he said.

Gov. Cooper hopes this weekend in the spotlight will show the sports world what North Carolina can do. The state has hosted an NHL Draft, NHL All Star Game and two Stanley Cup finals.

“If we show well, which I believe that we will, then I think we’re certainly in line for a lot of them in the future,” said Cooper.