Sunday’s game between Hurricanes and Nashville postponed due to COVID cases among Predators

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday’s game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators has been postponed.

Due to concern for a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases among the Predators’ roster as well as the potential for continued spread in the coming days, the National Hockey League has announced they have postponed all of Nashville’s games through Dec. 26.

The decision was made following consultation by the NHL’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.

Tickets for Sunday’s game will be valid for the rescheduled game to be played at a time to be announced. Individual-game ticket buyers who are not able to attend the game on the rescheduled date will be provided with additional ticketing and refund options once that date has been announced.

Season ticket members who would prefer to exchange their tickets out of the game can do so within their account manager, officials said.

Tickets which have been forwarded to someone else are still valid for the rescheduled date, or they can be returned to the original buyer for exchange. Tickets and price points purchased during the Black Friday sale will only be honored for the rescheduled game and will not be transferable to any other games.