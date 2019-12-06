Svechnikov leads Hurricanes past Sharks 3-2 in shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored in the shootout, Petr Mrazek stopped San Jose cold in the tiebreaker and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Sharks 3-2.
Svechnikov had a goal and an assist in regulation, Jake Gardiner also scored and Warren Foegele added two assists for the Hurricanes, who had lost three of four.
Svechnikov had the only goal of the tiebreaker, and after he beat Aaron Dell with a forehand, Mrazek stopped Logan Couture with his pads and stick to end it. Marcus Sorensen scored and Couture added a deflected goal for the Sharks, who have lost two in a row.
