Svechnikov scores another lacrosse-style goal as ‘Canes down Jets, 6-3

WINNIPEG (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes got some more of the same — another lacrosse goal and two markers from Sebastian Aho — as they rolled over the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night, 6-3.

Carolina and Winnipeg both scored with less than two minutes left in the first period. Lucas Wallmark first struck on the power play before Jack Roslovic drew even with 8 seconds left in the period.

Svech happened again pic.twitter.com/jhZGDzco6l — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 18, 2019

Almost nine minutes into the seconds, Aho kick started a four-goal period. He scored twice as the ‘Canes took a 5-2 lead headed into the final stanza. One of those was another lacrosse-style goal by Svechnikov.

Jordan Staal followed a second-period power-play goal with one at even strength early in the third to push the advantage to 6-2. Mark Scheifele got one back for the Jets, but it wasn’t enough.

Dougie Hamilton had three assists from the back end. Petr Mrazek made 30 stops on 33 shots.

The win is Carolina’s fifth in its last six games. They’re 3-0-1 heading into the end of a five-game road swing. The Hurricanes will head to Colorado Thursday before returning to Raleigh to host Florida on Saturday.