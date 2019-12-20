Svechnikov, Slavin score in final minutes to lead ‘Canes to 3-1 win in Colorado

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 08: Jaccob Slavin #74 of the Carolina Hurricanes prepares for a face-off against the Florida Panthers during the second period at BB&T Center on October 08, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

DENVER (WNCN) – Andrei Svechnikov and Jaccob Slavin scored 1:17 apart in the waning minutes of the game to lead Carolina to a 3-1 win Thursday night in Colorado. The Hurricanes finish their five-game road trip 4-0-1.

Nathan MacKinnon broke a scoreless tie by scoring on the power play a little more than four minutes into the third period.

Svechnikov knotted the game with 1:39 to play by tucking home a rebound. Slavin scored the go-ahead marker on a quick breakout play initiated by a long stretch pass by Jordan Martinook.

Slavin, an Erie, Colorado native, was playing in front of his family.

Sebastian Aho sealed the win with an empty-net goal with five seconds left.

Carolina had 40 shots on goal in the game. James Reimer stopped 27 of the 28 shots the Avalanche sent his way.

The Hurricanes return home to play Florida Saturday at 7 p.m.