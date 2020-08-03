Svechnikov’s hat trick enough to help Canes surge past Rangers for 2-0 playoff series lead

(WNCN) — In a year of firsts, you can now add Andrei Svechnikov to the list.

The Hurricanes’ star became the first in franchise history to record a hat trick in the playoffs.

Svech’s hat trick was enough for the Carolina Hurricanes to power past the New York Rangers for a 4-1 win, giving the Canes a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. He now has four goals this postseason.

His first multi-goal game came in his postseason debut last season vs. the Washington Capitals.

It’ll be an uphill battle for the Rangers if they’d like to stay alive in this NHL restart. The Canes will likely be looking to complete the sweep — just to return the favor — as New York swept them in the regular season 4-0.

Sebastian Aho was very active on the ice and played a big role in the scoring for the Canes, recording an assist on all three of Svechnikov’s goals. Aho has now registered a point in 12 of his 17 career postseason games.

Aho’s 17 career postseason points (6g, 11a) are the third-most by a skater through their first 17 career postseason games in franchise history, trailing only Eric Staal (20) and Kevin Dineen (19).

You can add Jordan Martinook’s first career postseason goal to the list of firsts for this NHL season. Morgan Geekie assisted on the goal for his first career NHL postseason point.

Artemi Panarin scored the lone goal for the Rangers, his first of the postseason.

The Canes and Rangers will be back on the ice Tuesday at 8 p.m. in what will be a pivotal affair for both teams.