RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Right winger Andrei Svechnikov scored twice as the Carolina Hurricanes shutout the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 at home Thursday night.

It took just 3:48 for Carolina to score the game-winning goal as center Sebastian Aho took a pass from left winger Teuvo Teravainen and defenseman Tony DeAngelo on the power play.

Svechnikov would then score his first of two goals in the contest with 12 seconds remaining in the period, on even strength, from defenseman Jaccob Slavin and center Max Domi to take a two-goal lead into the intermission.

A goal by Teravainen in the second, and Svechnikov’s second of the game in the third, was icing on the cake for the home crowd as the Hurricanes improved to a Metropolitan Division-leading 45-15-8 (98) points and kept the Canadiens in last place in the Atlantic Division at 18-39-11 (47 points).

Aho and Teravainen combined on two goals tonight, with each Finnish-born player tallying the primary assist on the goal scored by the other. Teravainen also extended his assist/point streak to six games (3/22-3/31: 1g, 8a), tying the longest assist streak of his career.

Aho registered two points (1g, 1a) tonight for his 18th multi-point game this season, who is tied with Svechnikov for the team lead. Svechnikov also earned the third star of the game, while Aho earned the first.

Staying in the multi-point department, Slavin tallied two assists for his fifth multi-assist game and seventh multi-point game of the season, both being single-season career highs.

The Hurricanes outshot the Canadiens 44-32, won more faceoffs (39-21) and converted on the powerplay once, compared to Montreal’s zero percent.