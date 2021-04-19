Tampa Bay squeaks past ‘Canes in overtime, 3-2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Andrei Svechnikov #37 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates after a shoot in during a 2-0 Hurricanes win over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center on October 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

TAMPA BAY (WNCN) – The Hurricanes were able to erase a two-goal deficit but fell to Tampa Bay, 3-2, in overtime on Monday.

Alex Killorn put the Lightning on the board with a little more than 5 minutes to go in the first period. Brayden Point doubled the host’s advantage early in the second.

Andre Svechnikov got one back for Carolina by scoring for the third game in a row. He got the puck on the power play in his sweet spot in the left faceoff circle and rifled it by compatriot Andrei Vasilevskiy.

An unassisted tally by Brady Skjei 68 seconds into the third period knotted the game at two apiece.

A melee broke out just past the 8-minute mark of the stanza. Killorn bulldozed Martin Necas, who was carrying the puck through the neutral zone. ‘Canes defenseman Jake Gardiner immediately stepped in and dropped the gloves with Killorn.

It took a Yanni Gourde overtime goal to secure the win for Tampa Bay.

Petr Mrazek made 33 saves in the loss.

Florida beat Columbus 4-2 Monday. The ‘Canes maintained their spot on top of the Central Division with 63 points. The Panthers have as many points, but have played two more games. The Lightning are a point back of both with 62.