RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes surprised one of the organization’s greats and let him know he’ll be a part of their inaugural class into the team’s newly-formed Hall of Fame.

Goaltender Cam Ward, who spent 13 of his 14 career seasons in Carolina, will have his jersey number retired and be inducted into Carolina’s Hall of Fame on its inaugural night on Feb. 16.

Ward, 38, played 668 regular-season games with the Hurricanes between 2005-18, posting a 318-244-84 record, 2.70 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. He also went 23-18 in the playoffs with a 2.38 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. Ward also posted 27 regular-season shutouts as well as four in the postseason.

On offense, Ward was credited with an empty-net goal on Dec. 26, 2011 against New Jersey for the only score of his career. A misplaced pass from Devil Ilya Kovalchuk ended up in the back of the net after a Ward rebound, giving him the tally.

Ward also had 11 assists in his career for 12 career points.

The Saskatchewan native, after being selected as the No. 25 overall pick in 2005, would go on to win multiple awards and set numerous records throughout his career, with arguably his three most important being:

2006 Stanley Cup Champion;

2005-06 Conn Smythe Trophy Winner;

Single-season record for wins: 43 in 2008-09.

Ward will be inducted and have his number retired with Rod Brind’Amour, Ron Francis and Glen Wesley.