RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s known as the “Loudest House in the NHL,” and the 2022-23 regular hockey season drops the puck at PNC Arena in under a month.

The Carolina Hurricanes are already putting in the work as training camp has gotten underway.

Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour shared that the Canes are looking toward the opening of the regular season.

“It’s an exciting time for everybody…to look forward to what’s ahead,” Brind’Amour said. “We have a good group; they come in ready to play.”

Brent Burns, an offseason acquisition for the Canes, shared his excitement to get on the ice.

“It’s great to be out there with everybody on the ice,” Burns said.

And the fans are ready to bring the noise back to the “Loudest House” for the Canes’ 25th Anniversary.

The Carolina Hurricanes open the regular season on Oct. 12 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.