The perfect ‘Canes come face to face with the Perfection Line

Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov, second right, is congratulated on his goal by teammates Vincent Trocheck, center, Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Ethan Bear (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes are making hockey look easy. The Canes have won five straight games to start the season. Four of those wins have been by at least three goals.

“It’s always a lot of fun, I mean when you win everything is a lot easier,” said Nino Niederreiter, Carolina Hurricanes forward. “We’ve just got to ride the wave and make sure we play the game we know how to play.”

The Hurricanes have outscored their opponents 22 to 8. Veteran goalie Frederik Andersen has been a rock in the net. The Canes have yet to be challenged.

But before we label this team a juggernaut, let’s see how they do on Thursday when the Boston Bruins come to town.

“They’re a great group and have been for a long time,” gushed Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “It’s not just the talent they have, the obvious stuff, they work at it.”

The Bruins are led by their top line-the Perfection Line. Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchant, and David Pastrnak have been terrorizing the NHL for years. So, just how good is the trio?

Brind’Amour has seen a lot of great lines both as a player and a coach, but none better than this.

“No, just the fact that they’re so consistent,” noted Brind’Amour. “They’re on the same page. It’s fun to watch when you’re not playing them that’s for sure and it’s a challenge when you are.”

On the flip side, the Bruins know they’re in for a challenge of their own. The old-established regime facing the young up-and-coming Canes.

The two teams square off Thursday at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena.