Tickets for Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Playoffs games go on sale Sunday

Carolina Hurricanes center Morgan Geekie (67) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 3-1. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials announced Saturday that a “very limited quantity” of tickets will be available Sunday for the Carolina Hurricanes game in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The tickets, which will be available to the general public, go on sale at noon Sunday.

Up to 12,000 fans could pack the stands at PNC Arena during the games against the Nashville Predators.

Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell says he expects PNC Arena capacity to be around 10,000 to 12,000 when the playoffs begin. Fans would be free from any social distancing guidelines, but masks are still required.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets to Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 of Carolina’s First Round series against the Predators can click here to possibly buy tickets.

Game 1 is set for Monday with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m.

The matchup between the Hurricanes and Predators mark the first time the two squads have ever met in the postseason.

The Hurricanes are making their third-consecutive playoff appearance for the first time since relocating to North Carolina in 1997.

2021 First Round Schedule

Game 1: Predators vs. Hurricanes

Monday, May 17, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Predators vs. Hurricanes

Wednesday, May 19, 8 p.m.

Game 3: Hurricanes at Predators

Friday, May 21, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Hurricanes at Predators

Sunday, May 23, TBA

Game 5*: Predators vs. Hurricanes

Tuesday, May 25, TBA

Game 6*: Hurricanes at Predators

Thursday, May 27, TBA

Game 7*: Predators vs. Hurricanes

Saturday, May 29, TBA

*If necessary